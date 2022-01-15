Iowa St. 79, No. 21 Texas 70

TEXAS (13-3)

Allen 3-4 2-3 8, Bishop 1-1 0-1 2, Carr 4-14 5-7 15, A.Jones 6-10 2-2 18, Ramey 3-9 2-2 10, Cunningham 2-2 0-0 4, Mitchell 2-6 3-3 7, Disu 3-3 0-1 6, Licon 0-2 0-0 0, Askew 0-0 0-0 0, Benson 0-0 0-0 0, Febres 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 24-52 14-19 70.

IOWA ST. (14-3)

Conditt 0-1 0-0 0, Brockington 3-7 2-3 8, Hunter 3-6 7-9 13, Kalscheur 8-16 0-0 22, Enaruna 3-4 0-0 7, Grill 3-7 2-2 9, Kunc 3-4 0-1 8, R.Jones 4-4 0-1 8, Jackson 2-2 0-0 4. Totals 29-51 11-16 79.

Halftime_Iowa St. 38-31. 3-Point Goals_Texas 8-22 (A.Jones 4-7, Ramey 2-5, Carr 2-6, Febres 0-1, Licon 0-1, Mitchell 0-2), Iowa St. 10-23 (Kalscheur 6-12, Kunc 2-2, Enaruna 1-1, Grill 1-5, Hunter 0-3). Rebounds_Texas 29 (A.Jones 7), Iowa St. 24 (Conditt, Brockington, Enaruna 5). Assists_Texas 13 (Carr 6), Iowa St. 22 (Hunter 8). Total Fouls_Texas 20, Iowa St. 22.

