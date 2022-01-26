Iowa St. 84, Oklahoma St. 81, OT

IOWA ST. (14-5)

Jones 1-1 0-2 2, Brockington 11-20 1-2 26, Hunter 6-13 3-3 18, Kalscheur 4-11 0-4 8, Enaruna 0-0 0-0 0, Conditt 4-4 2-3 10, Grill 5-7 0-0 15, Kunc 0-2 0-0 0, Jackson 1-2 2-2 5. Totals 32-60 8-16 84.

OKLAHOMA ST. (10-9)

Cisse 4-5 0-2 8, Anderson 9-16 11-13 34, Likekele 6-9 1-1 13, Thompson 1-8 5-6 7, R.Walker 1-7 1-2 4, Moncrieffe 1-2 2-3 4, Ke.Boone 1-4 0-0 3, Smith 1-2 0-0 2, Ka.Boone 2-2 2-2 6. Totals 26-55 22-29 81.

Halftime_Oklahoma St. 35-34. 3-Point Goals_Iowa St. 12-28 (Grill 5-7, Brockington 3-4, Hunter 3-8, Jackson 1-2, Kunc 0-1, Kalscheur 0-6), Oklahoma St. 7-24 (Anderson 5-11, Ke.Boone 1-3, R.Walker 1-5, Thompson 0-5). Fouled Out_Kalscheur. Rebounds_Iowa St. 27 (Conditt 8), Oklahoma St. 30 (Cisse 7). Assists_Iowa St. 21 (Jones, Kalscheur 5), Oklahoma St. 15 (Likekele 8). Total Fouls_Iowa St. 23, Oklahoma St. 21.

