Iowa State rallies to beat Kansas State

MANHATTAN, Kan. (AP) — Maggie Espenmiller-McGraw hit a 3-pointer with four seconds to play to lift No. 9 Iowa State over 25th-ranked Kansas State 73-70 on Tuesday night.

The Cyclones (15-1, 4-0 Big 12) trailed most of the game and rallied after being down by as many as 11 in the fourth quarter.

It was Iowa State’s first lead since they were up 3-2 in the first quarter. They went 6-for-7 from the 3-point line in the fourth quarter.

Kansas State (13-3, 3-1) didn’t get a shot off on their last possession and gave the Wildcats their first loss of the season at home.

The Wildcats were led by Ayoka Lee who scored 38 points and had 11 rebounds.

No. 15 GEORGIA TECH 63, PITTSBURGH 52

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Lotta-Maj Lahtinen scored 17 points, Digna Strautmane had 16 points and Georgia Tech beat short-handed Pittsburgh.

Georgia Tech made 4 of 6 3-pointers in the first quarter, with three coming during a 13-0 run, and led 20-6 after 10 minutes. Pitt didn’t make its first field goal until seven minutes into the game.

Georgia Tech led 35-21 at the break after making 6 of 10 from distance and 48.1% overall. Lahtinen and Lorela Cubaj each had 10 points at halftime, and the Yellow Jackets led by as many as 29 points in the second half.

Cubaj finished with 12 points for Georgia Tech (12-3, 3-1 Atlantic Coast Conference), which has won five straight in the series. Lahtinen and Strautmane each made four 3-pointers.

Dayshanette Harris scored with 14 points for Pittsburgh (9-6, 0-4).

