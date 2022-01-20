On Air: Ask the CIO
Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

Irving fined $25,000 by NBA for cursing at fan in Cleveland

The Associated Press
January 20, 2022 1:39 pm
< a min read
      

NEW YORK (AP) — Brooklyn Nets guard Kyrie Irving was fined $25,000 by the NBA on Thursday for cursing at a fan in Cleveland.

Irving’s comments to the fan during the second quarter of Brooklyn’s 114-107 loss on Monday were captured on video. Irving used profanity in reminding the fan that he helped the Cavaliers win the NBA championship in 2016.

The NBA has been trying to clean up profanity among players, fining Irving’s teammate Kevin Durant and New York’s Julius Randle recently for using obscene language during interviews.

Irving’s exchange with the fan was part of an eventful return to his former home. After the game, he reiterated that he wasn’t changing his stance on refusing the COVID-19 vaccine, which has kept him ineligible to play in home games because of New York City’s mandate for professional athletes.

        Insight by Sonatype: During this exclusive webinar, Stephan Mitchev, director off the Office of Application Engineering and Development and acting chief technology officer at the Patent Office, will discuss how the Patent Office is taking a closer look at supply chain issues to address cybersecurity concerns. Dr. Stephen Magill, vice president of product innovation at Sonatype, will provide an industry perspective.

___

More AP NBA: https://apnews.com/hub/nba and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

The latest in Government Events powered by:

1|17 San Diego, CA: ITAR / EAR / OFAC...
1|18 Bloomberg’s The Year Ahead Summit
1|19 2022 - FAR Department Supplement -...
View More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

President leaves East Room after news conference