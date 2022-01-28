Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

Islanders game against Kraken postponed due to storm

The Associated Press
January 28, 2022 8:59 pm
< a min read
      

NEW YORK (AP) — The Seattle Kraken at New York Islanders game scheduled for Saturday has been postponed due to an impending snow storm in the New York area.

A state of emergency was called by New York governor Kathy Hochul on Friday, and the game was rescheduled for Wednesday night at UBS Arena.

The Islanders are in sixth place in the Metropolitan Division and trail Boston by 15 points for the second wild card in the Eastern Conference. The expansion Kraken are last in the Pacific Division and ahead of only Arizona in the Western Conference — 14 points out of a wild card spot.

___

        Insight by Workday: This exclusive e-book highlights how agencies aim to make government a great place to work in 2022.

More AP NHL: https://apnews.com/hub/NHL and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Government News Sports News

Comments

The latest in Government Events powered by:

1|23 Acumatica Summit 2022
1|25 Future of Education Technology...
1|27 Microsoft Azure Virtual Training Day:...
View More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

Ulysses S. Grant Memorial near the U.S. Capitol