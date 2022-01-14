On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
Islanders’ Johnston suspended 3 games for check to head

January 14, 2022 5:56 pm
NEW YORK (AP) — New York Islanders forward Ross Johnston was suspended for three games without pay by the NHL on Friday for an illegal check to the head against New Jersey Devils forward A.J. Greer.

Johnston was assessed a minor penalty for illegal check to the head early in the first period of the Islanders’ 3-2 home victory Thursday night.

The suspension will cost Johnston $15,000. The 6-foot-5 left wing has two assists in nine games this season.

