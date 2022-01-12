IUPUI visits Green Bay after McGee’s 22-point showing

IUPUI Jaguars (1-12, 0-4 Horizon) at Green Bay Phoenix (2-12, 1-4 Horizon)

Green Bay, Wisconsin; Thursday, 8 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Green Bay -10.5; over/under is 120

BOTTOM LINE: Green Bay hosts the IUPUI Jaguars after Kamari McGee scored 22 points in Green Bay’s 63-49 loss to the Milwaukee Panthers.

The Phoenix are 2-3 on their home court. Green Bay ranks ninth in the Horizon in rebounding with 28.1 rebounds. Emmanuel Ansong leads the Phoenix with 5.3 boards.

The Jaguars are 0-4 against Horizon opponents. IUPUI is 0-2 when it has fewer turnovers than its opponents and averages 16.3 turnovers per game.

The Phoenix and Jaguars match up Thursday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ansong is averaging 12.4 points and 5.3 rebounds for the Phoenix. Lucas Stieber is averaging 1.5 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Green Bay.

B.J. Maxwell is averaging 11.7 points for the Jaguars. Azariah Seay is averaging 7.3 points over the last 10 games for IUPUI.

LAST 10 GAMES: Phoenix: 2-8, averaging 61.3 points, 28.4 rebounds, 9.9 assists, 4.2 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 41.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.3 points per game.

Jaguars: 1-9, averaging 53.7 points, 28.9 rebounds, 9.7 assists, 5.4 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 39.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.2 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

