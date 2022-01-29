Trending:
Jackson leads Arizona State against No. 3 Arizona after 21-point outing

Arizona State Sun Devils (6-11, 2-5 Pac-12) at Arizona Wildcats (16-2, 6-1 Pac-12)

Tucson, Arizona; Saturday, 2:30 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Arizona -21.5; over/under is 145.5

BOTTOM LINE: Arizona State faces the No. 3 Arizona Wildcats after Marreon Jackson scored 21 points in Arizona State’s 78-56 loss to the USC Trojans.

The Wildcats are 10-0 on their home court. Arizona ranks fourth in the Pac-12 at limiting opponent scoring, giving up 64.9 points while holding opponents to 37.0% shooting.

The Sun Devils are 2-5 in Pac-12 play. Arizona State is 4-7 when it has fewer turnovers than its opponents and averages 11.5 turnovers per game.

The Wildcats and Sun Devils meet Saturday for the first time in Pac-12 play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Bennedict Mathurin is averaging 17.4 points and 6.3 rebounds for the Wildcats. Azuolas Tubelis is averaging 9.5 points over the last 10 games for Arizona.

DJ Horne is scoring 13.5 points per game with 2.9 rebounds and 1.4 assists for the Sun Devils. Jay Heath is averaging 6.9 points and 3.3 rebounds while shooting 37.4% over the past 10 games for Arizona State.

LAST 10 GAMES: Wildcats: 8-2, averaging 83.4 points, 38.9 rebounds, 19.2 assists, 6.1 steals and 6.1 blocks per game while shooting 48.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.3 points per game.

Sun Devils: 4-6, averaging 59.1 points, 31.6 rebounds, 9.7 assists, 7.1 steals and 4.8 blocks per game while shooting 37.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.1 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

