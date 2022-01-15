Jackson St. 75, Prairie View 64

PRAIRIE VIEW (1-14)

M.Bell 1-2 2-5 4, Kendall 3-6 2-2 8, Cox 0-1 1-4 1, Daniels 4-6 8-8 16, Gambrell 6-10 2-2 16, Guess 0-1 0-0 0, Roberts 2-8 1-2 6, Ware 1-2 0-0 2, Douglas 2-3 0-0 4, Wiliams 0-1 3-4 3, Myles 0-0 0-0 0, Hughes 1-1 0-0 2. Totals 21-42 19-27 64.

JACKSON ST. (3-12)

Lewis 5-7 6-6 16, McKinnis 2-3 2-2 6, James 2-7 1-2 5, Young 1-3 0-1 2, Wideman 4-14 3-5 12, Moore 5-8 1-3 12, D.Taylor 5-6 3-4 14, Hicks 0-2 0-0 0, Wilson 2-3 0-0 6, Evans 1-1 0-0 2, Jones 0-0 0-0 0, Brown 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 27-54 16-23 75.

Halftime_Prairie View 37-35. 3-Point Goals_Prairie View 3-10 (Gambrell 2-5, Roberts 1-2, Cox 0-1, Daniels 0-1, Douglas 0-1), Jackson St. 5-14 (Wilson 2-2, D.Taylor 1-1, Moore 1-2, Wideman 1-5, Lewis 0-1, Young 0-1, James 0-2). Fouled Out_M.Bell. Rebounds_Prairie View 21 (Daniels 6), Jackson St. 29 (McKinnis 8). Assists_Prairie View 2 (Daniels, Gambrell 1), Jackson St. 4 (Lewis, Young, Wideman, D.Taylor 1). Total Fouls_Prairie View 20, Jackson St. 22. A_213 (8,000).

