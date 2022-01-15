On Air: Encounter
Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

Jackson, Walker set career highs leading UAB past FAU 76-65

The Associated Press
January 15, 2022 9:29 pm
< a min read
      

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP) — Quan Jackson scored a career-high 29 points and Jordan Walker scored a career-high 27 points and UAB beat Florida Atlantic 76-65 on Saturday.

Jackson and Walker combined to make 20 of the Blazers’ (15-4, 5-1 Conference USA) 28 field goals. Trey Jemison’s layup with 6:10 left gave UAB a 54-53 lead and it never trailed again.

The Blazers now have won six of their last seven games.

Alijah Martin scored 16 points, Michael Forest 12 and Giancarlo Rosado 10 for the Owls (8-8, 1-2).

___

More AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and https://twitter.com/AP— https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

The latest in Government Events powered by:

1|16 ANME Winter 2022
1|17 San Diego, CA: ITAR / EAR / OFAC...
1|17 Microsoft Azure Virtual Training Day:...
View More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

Secretary Blinken meets with Jordanian Foreign Minister Safadi