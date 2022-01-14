Jacksonville plays North Florida on 3-game win streak

Jacksonville Dolphins (10-4, 2-0 ASUN) at North Florida Ospreys (4-12, 0-3 ASUN)

Jacksonville, Florida; Saturday, 5 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Jacksonville seeks to keep its three-game win streak alive when the Dolphins take on North Florida.

The Ospreys are 4-1 in home games. North Florida is 3-2 when it has fewer turnovers than its opponents and averages 14.6 turnovers per game.

The Dolphins are 2-0 against ASUN opponents. Jacksonville is 3-2 against opponents over .500.

The Ospreys and Dolphins meet Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jadyn Parker is averaging 8.5 points, 5.4 rebounds and 1.8 blocks for the Ospreys. Jose Placer is averaging 11.8 points over the last 10 games for North Florida.

George Pridgett averages 1.6 made 3-pointers per game for the Dolphins, scoring 5.7 points while shooting 51.4% from beyond the arc. Kevion Nolan is averaging 12.3 points and 1.6 steals over the last 10 games for Jacksonville.

LAST 10 GAMES: Ospreys: 3-7, averaging 62.3 points, 27.0 rebounds, 11.4 assists, 6.0 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 38.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 79.8 points per game.

Dolphins: 8-2, averaging 60.6 points, 34.2 rebounds, 11.6 assists, 7.4 steals and 1.9 blocks per game while shooting 40.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 57.6 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

