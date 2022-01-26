Jacksonville State visits Kennesaw State after Henry’s 24-point performance

Jacksonville State Gamecocks (13-6, 6-0 ASUN) at Kennesaw State Owls (9-9, 4-1 ASUN)

Kennesaw, Georgia; Thursday, 7:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Jacksonville State visits the Kennesaw State Owls after Kayne Henry scored 24 points in Jacksonville State’s 65-60 win over the Bellarmine Knights.

The Owls are 7-2 on their home court. Kennesaw State is 3-6 against opponents over .500.

The Gamecocks are 6-0 in conference matchups. Jacksonville State is ninth in college basketball in 3-point percentage, shooting 39.0% as a team from deep this season. Tanguy Touze leads them shooting 66.7% from 3-point range.

The matchup Thursday is the first meeting this season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Chris Youngblood is shooting 45.3% and averaging 13.2 points for the Owls. Spencer Rodgers is averaging 1.8 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Kennesaw State.

Darian Adams is averaging 14.6 points, 5.5 rebounds and 4.2 assists for the Gamecocks. Demaree King is averaging 11.8 points over the last 10 games for Jacksonville State.

LAST 10 GAMES: Owls: 6-4, averaging 74.5 points, 31.1 rebounds, 13.3 assists, 7.6 steals and 2.1 blocks per game while shooting 47.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.3 points per game.

Gamecocks: 9-1, averaging 72.3 points, 34.6 rebounds, 13.9 assists, 6.0 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 46.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.2 points.

