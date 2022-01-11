James Madison 89, Northeastern 66

NORTHEASTERN (6-9)

Doherty 3-5 1-1 7, Stucke 2-8 0-0 5, Djogo 2-4 0-0 5, McClintock 2-5 2-2 8, Telfort 6-11 2-4 17, Emanga 5-9 0-1 12, Strong 3-8 0-1 9, Randriasalama 1-4 1-2 3, Cubrilo 0-1 0-0 0, Braun 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 24-56 6-11 66.

JAMES MADISON (10-3)

Amadi 4-5 3-3 12, Wooden 4-7 5-6 15, Falden 7-7 0-0 18, Molson 3-8 4-4 11, Morse 6-12 5-5 20, Strickland 2-4 0-0 4, Edwards 2-4 2-2 6, Hodge 1-2 0-0 3, Feden 0-0 0-0 0, Smith 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 29-49 19-20 89.

Halftime_James Madison 40-29. 3-Point Goals_Northeastern 12-37 (Strong 3-6, Telfort 3-7, McClintock 2-5, Emanga 2-6, Djogo 1-3, Stucke 1-7, Cubrilo 0-1, Randriasalama 0-2), James Madison 12-23 (Falden 4-4, Morse 3-8, Wooden 2-4, Amadi 1-2, Hodge 1-2, Molson 1-2, Edwards 0-1). Rebounds_Northeastern 29 (Doherty 10), James Madison 18 (Falden, Edwards 5). Assists_Northeastern 15 (McClintock 5), James Madison 14 (Strickland, Edwards 4). Total Fouls_Northeastern 16, James Madison 15. A_2,783 (8,500).

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.