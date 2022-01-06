Jeffers carries Radford past South Carolina Upstate 82-77

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (AP) — Josiah Jeffers had a career-high 23 points as Radford edged past South Carolina Upstate 82-77 on Thursday in a Big South Conference opener for both teams.

Lewis Djonkam and Rashun Williams each had 12 points for Radford (5-8, 1-0 Big South Conference), which snapped its four-game losing streak.

Bryson Mozone had 17 points for the Spartans (3-10, 0-1). Jordan Gainey added 16 points and Dalvin White had 14 points.

