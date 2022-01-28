Trending:
Jefferson and the Middle Tennessee Blue Raiders visit conference foe Western Kentucky

The Associated Press
January 28, 2022 1:42 am
Middle Tennessee Blue Raiders (13-6, 4-2 C-USA) at Western Kentucky Hilltoppers (10-10, 2-5 C-USA)

Bowling Green, Kentucky; Saturday, 3 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Josh Jefferson and the Middle Tennessee Blue Raiders visit Dayvion McKnight and the Western Kentucky Hilltoppers on Saturday.

The Hilltoppers are 9-3 in home games. Western Kentucky is 0-3 in one-possession games.

The Blue Raiders are 4-2 in C-USA play. Middle Tennessee ranks eighth in C-USA with 32.4 rebounds per game led by DeAndre Dishman averaging 4.7.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Camron Justice is shooting 37.6% from beyond the arc with 2.2 made 3-pointers per game for the Hilltoppers, while averaging 13.1 points and 1.6 steals. McKnight is shooting 41.2% and averaging 10.5 points over the last 10 games for Western Kentucky.

Jefferson is averaging 12.7 points for the Blue Raiders. Camryn Weston is averaging 8.1 points over the last 10 games for Middle Tennessee.

LAST 10 GAMES: Hilltoppers: 4-6, averaging 72.7 points, 30.7 rebounds, 14.1 assists, 7.5 steals and 5.4 blocks per game while shooting 46.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.3 points per game.

Blue Raiders: 6-4, averaging 68.4 points, 31.8 rebounds, 11.6 assists, 8.5 steals and 4.1 blocks per game while shooting 41.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.4 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

