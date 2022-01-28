On Air: GW Presents American Jazz
Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

Jenkins carries Stony Brook past New Hampshire 76-69

The Associated Press
January 28, 2022 7:41 pm
< a min read
      

DURHAM, N.H. (AP) — Jahlil Jenkins had 23 points as Stony Brook topped New Hampshire 76-69 on Friday night.

Tyler Stephenson-Moore had 16 points for Stony Brook (13-7, 5-2 America East Conference). Anthony Roberts added 14 points.

Nick Guadarrama had 22 points for the Wildcats (8-8, 3-4). Nick Johnson added 13 points. Blondeau Tchoukuiegno had 10 points and eight rebounds.

___

        Federal News Network's Cyber Industry Exchange: Where does cybersecurity end and physical security begin for federal agencies? Find out at Federal News Network’s Industry Exchange: Cyber.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

The latest in Government Events powered by:

1|23 Acumatica Summit 2022
1|25 Future of Education Technology...
1|27 Microsoft Azure Virtual Training Day:...
View More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

Ulysses S. Grant Memorial near the U.S. Capitol