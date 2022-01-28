Jenkins carries Stony Brook past New Hampshire 76-69

DURHAM, N.H. (AP) — Jahlil Jenkins had 23 points as Stony Brook topped New Hampshire 76-69 on Friday night.

Tyler Stephenson-Moore had 16 points for Stony Brook (13-7, 5-2 America East Conference). Anthony Roberts added 14 points.

Nick Guadarrama had 22 points for the Wildcats (8-8, 3-4). Nick Johnson added 13 points. Blondeau Tchoukuiegno had 10 points and eight rebounds.

___

___

