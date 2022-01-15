Jimerson leads Saint Louis past Fordham, 63-45

ST. LOUIS (AP) — Gibson Jimerson scored 19 points and Saint Louis pulled away in the second half to post a 63-45 win over Fordham on Saturday.

Francis Okoro and Yuri Collins each scored 11 points for the Billikens (11-5, 2-1 Atlantic 10).

Darius Quisenberry scored 15 points to lead Fordham (9-6, 2-1).

