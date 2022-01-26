Array ( [0] => sports-news [1] => national-world-headlines )
Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

Jimerson leads Saint Louis past George Washington 80-67

The Associated Press
January 26, 2022 11:14 pm
< a min read
      

ST. LOUIS (AP) — Gibson Jimerson had 28 points as Saint Louis beat George Washington 80-67 on Wednesday night.

Francis Okoro added 22 points for the Billikens. Okoro also had 11 rebounds.

Yuri Collins had 11 points and 12 assists for Saint Louis (13-6, 4-2 Atlantic 10 Conference), which earned its fifth straight home victory. Fred Thatch Jr. added three blocks.

James Bishop scored a career-high 30 points for the Colonials (6-12, 2-4). Joe Bamisile added 18 points.

        Insight by Workday: This exclusive e-book highlights how agencies aim to make government a great place to work in 2022.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

The latest in Government Events powered by:

1|23 Acumatica Summit 2022
1|25 Future of Education Technology...
1|26 Palo Alto Networks ML-Powered...
View More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

Air Force loads ammunition, weapons and other equipment bound for Ukraine