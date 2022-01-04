On Air: The Jim Bohannon Show
Johnson carries Alabama A&M past Ark.-Pine Bluff 70-50

The Associated Press
January 4, 2022 12:07 am
PINE BLUFF, Ark. (AP) — Jalen Johnson posted 18 points and eight rebounds as Alabama A&M snapped its nine-game losing streak, easily defeating Arkansas-Pine Bluff 70-50 on Monday night.

The game marked the first Southwestern Athletic Conference matchup of the season for both teams.

EJ Williams had 14 points for Alabama A&M (2-9). Dailin Smith added 10 points. Cameron Tucker had six assists.

Alabama A&M scored 44 points in the second half, a season high for the team.

Travonta Doolittle had 15 points for the Golden Lions (2-12). Kylen Milton added 11 points. Kshun Stokes had 10 points.

Shawn Williams, who led the Golden Lions in scoring entering the matchup with 14.0 points per game, had only five points on 2-of-13 shooting.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

