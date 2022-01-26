Johnson leads UT Rio Grande Valley against Abilene Christian after 22-point performance

Abilene Christian Wildcats (11-7, 3-5 WAC) at UT Rio Grande Valley Vaqueros (6-13, 1-6 WAC)

Edinburg, Texas; Wednesday, 8 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: UT Rio Grande Valley -5; over/under is 149.5

BOTTOM LINE: UT Rio Grande Valley hosts the Abilene Christian Wildcats after Xavier Johnson scored 22 points in UT Rio Grande Valley’s 85-74 loss to the Dixie State Trailblazers.

The Vaqueros have gone 3-5 at home. UT Rio Grande Valley is 4-8 in games decided by at least 10 points.

The Wildcats are 3-5 against WAC opponents. Abilene Christian ranks seventh in the WAC with 14.4 assists per game led by Damien Daniels averaging 2.9.

The matchup Wednesday is the first meeting of the season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Mike Adewunmi is averaging 9.7 points and 6.6 rebounds for the Vaqueros. Justin Johnson is averaging 13.3 points over the last 10 games for UT Rio Grande Valley.

Coryon Mason is averaging 11.6 points for the Wildcats. Airion Simmons is averaging 11.8 points over the last 10 games for Abilene Christian.

LAST 10 GAMES: Vaqueros: 2-8, averaging 70.8 points, 31.0 rebounds, 13.5 assists, 5.3 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 43.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.0 points per game.

Wildcats: 5-5, averaging 67.8 points, 26.7 rebounds, 12.4 assists, 10.2 steals and 1.7 blocks per game while shooting 40.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.4 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

