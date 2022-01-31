Trending:
Johnson scores 21 to carry Mercer past Wofford 67-62

The Associated Press
January 31, 2022 10:29 pm
MACON, Ga. (AP) — Jalen Johnson had 21 points, hitting 4 of 6 3-pointers, as Mercer narrowly defeated Wofford 67-62 on Monday night.

James Glisson III had 16 points and nine rebounds for Mercer (13-10, 6-4 Southern Conference). Jordan Jones added six assists.

B.J. Mack had 16 points for the Terriers (13-10, 5-6). Isaiah Bigelow added 10 points and six rebounds.

