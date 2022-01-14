Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

Jones carries Long Beach St. over UC Santa Barbara 65-58

The Associated Press
January 14, 2022 12:25 am
< a min read
      

LONG BEACH, Calif. (AP) — Jadon Jones registered 13 points, seven rebounds and three blocks as Long Beach State topped UC Santa Barbara 65-58 on Thursday night.

Joel Murray had 15 points for Long Beach State (5-9, 1-1 Big West Conference).

Colin Slater, the Beach’s second leading scorer heading into the contest at 13.0 points per game, shot only 10 percent in the game (1 of 10).

UC Santa Barbara scored 24 points in the second half, a season low for the team.

Ajay Mitchell had 15 points for the Gauchos (7-6, 0-2). Miles Norris added 10 points. Amadou Sow had 14 rebounds.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

The latest in Government Events powered by:

1|13 Getting the Right Data to the Right...
1|13 govAccess: Resident Engagement,...
1|13 SASE Regional Event - East
View More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

NASA James Webb Space Telescope team monitor mission's progress