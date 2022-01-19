Trending:
Jones scores 14 to carry S. Illinois past Indiana St. 63-55

The Associated Press
January 19, 2022 11:04 pm
CARBONDALE, Ill. (AP) — Lance Jones had 14 points and six rebounds as Southern Illinois topped Indiana State 63-55 on Wednesday night.

Steven Verplancken Jr. had 12 points for Southern Illinois (10-8, 3-3 Missouri Valley Conference). Dalton Banks added 11 points. Ben Coupet Jr. had eight rebounds.

Xavier Bledson tied a season high with 21 points for the Sycamores (8-9, 1-4). Simon Wilbar added 11 points. Julian Larry had eight rebounds.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

