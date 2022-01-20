Trending:
Jossell lifts Stephen F. Austin over Grand Canyon 71-46

The Associated Press
January 20, 2022 10:05 pm
NACOGDOCHES, Texas (AP) — Latrell Jossell had 16 points as Stephen F. Austin romped past Grand Canyon 71-46 on Thursday night.

Gavin Kensmil had 13 points for Stephen F. Austin (12-6, 4-2 Western Athletic Conference). Jaylin Jackson-Posey also scored 13 points. David Kachelries had 10 points.

Grand Canyon totaled 15 second-half points, a season low for the team.

Jovan Blacksher Jr. had 22 points for the Antelopes (14-3, 4-1), whose six-game win streak came to an end. Sean Miller-Moore added six rebounds. Dima Zdor had three blocks.

Holland Woods, the Antelopes’ second-leading scorer coming into the contest at 13.0 points per game, scored three points.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

