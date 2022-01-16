Kansas City 42, Pittsburgh 21

Pittsburgh 0 7 7 7 — 21 Kansas City 0 21 14 7 — 42

Second Quarter

Pit_T.Watt 26 fumble return (Boswell kick), 10:41.

KC_McKinnon 4 pass from Mahomes (Butker kick), 5:45.

KC_Pringle 12 pass from Mahomes (Butker kick), 1:55.

KC_Kelce 48 pass from Mahomes (Butker kick), :13.

Third Quarter

KC_Allegretti 1 pass from Mahomes (Butker kick), 10:13.

KC_Hill 31 pass from Mahomes (Butker kick), 9:14.

Pit_D.Johnson 13 pass from Roethlisberger (Boswell kick), 4:10.

Fourth Quarter

KC_Pringle 2 pass from Kelce (Butker kick), 14:13.

Pit_Washington 15 pass from Roethlisberger (Boswell kick), 7:36.

Pit KC First downs 19 26 Total Net Yards 257 478 Rushes-yards 20-56 22-106 Passing 201 372 Punt Returns 2-13 4-62 Kickoff Returns 3-66 2-50 Interceptions Ret. 1-10 0-0 Comp-Att-Int 29-44-0 31-40-1 Sacked-Yards Lost 2-14 3-34 Punts 7-49.714 4-34.5 Fumbles-Lost 2-1 2-1 Penalties-Yards 4-45 3-25 Time of Possession 30:00 30:00

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING_Pittsburgh, Harris 12-29, Snell 2-15, Ballage 4-13, Roethlisberger 2-(minus 1). Kansas City, McKinnon 12-61, Mahomes 3-29, Hardman 2-6, Williams 1-4, Burton 1-3, Gore 3-3.

PASSING_Pittsburgh, Roethlisberger 29-44-0-215. Kansas City, Mahomes 30-39-1-404, Kelce 1-1-0-2.

RECEIVING_Pittsburgh, D.Johnson 5-34, Smith-Schuster 5-26, Gentry 4-33, Freiermuth 4-25, Claypool 3-25, Washington 2-37, McCloud 2-20, Snell 2-16, Harris 2-(minus 1). Kansas City, McKinnon 6-81, Kelce 5-108, Hill 5-57, Pringle 5-37, Robinson 4-76, Hardman 4-43, Bell 1-3, Allegretti 1-1.

MISSED FIELD GOALS_None.

