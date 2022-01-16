Kansas City 42, Pittsburgh 21

|Pittsburgh
|0
|7
|7
|7
|—
|21
|Kansas City
|0
|21
|14
|7
|—
|42
Second Quarter
Pit_T.Watt 26 fumble return (Boswell kick), 10:41.
KC_McKinnon 4 pass from Mahomes (Butker kick), 5:45.
KC_Pringle 12 pass from Mahomes (Butker kick), 1:55.
KC_Kelce 48 pass from Mahomes (Butker kick), :13.
Third Quarter
KC_Allegretti 1 pass from Mahomes (Butker kick), 10:13.
KC_Hill 31 pass from Mahomes (Butker kick), 9:14.
Pit_D.Johnson 13 pass from Roethlisberger (Boswell kick), 4:10.
Fourth Quarter
KC_Pringle 2 pass from Kelce (Butker kick), 14:13.
Pit_Washington 15 pass from Roethlisberger (Boswell kick), 7:36.
|
|Pit
|KC
|First downs
|19
|26
|Total Net Yards
|257
|478
|Rushes-yards
|20-56
|22-106
|Passing
|201
|372
|Punt Returns
|2-13
|4-62
|Kickoff Returns
|3-66
|2-50
|Interceptions Ret.
|1-10
|0-0
|Comp-Att-Int
|29-44-0
|31-40-1
|Sacked-Yards Lost
|2-14
|3-34
|Punts
|7-49.714
|4-34.5
|Fumbles-Lost
|2-1
|2-1
|Penalties-Yards
|4-45
|3-25
|Time of Possession
|30:00
|30:00
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING_Pittsburgh, Harris 12-29, Snell 2-15, Ballage 4-13, Roethlisberger 2-(minus 1). Kansas City, McKinnon 12-61, Mahomes 3-29, Hardman 2-6, Williams 1-4, Burton 1-3, Gore 3-3.
PASSING_Pittsburgh, Roethlisberger 29-44-0-215. Kansas City, Mahomes 30-39-1-404, Kelce 1-1-0-2.
RECEIVING_Pittsburgh, D.Johnson 5-34, Smith-Schuster 5-26, Gentry 4-33, Freiermuth 4-25, Claypool 3-25, Washington 2-37, McCloud 2-20, Snell 2-16, Harris 2-(minus 1). Kansas City, McKinnon 6-81, Kelce 5-108, Hill 5-57, Pringle 5-37, Robinson 4-76, Hardman 4-43, Bell 1-3, Allegretti 1-1.
MISSED FIELD GOALS_None.
