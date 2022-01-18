Kansas St. 66, No. 23 Texas 65

KANSAS ST. (10-7)

Bradford 1-1 0-0 2, Miguel 2-8 1-2 5, Nowell 1-7 2-2 4, Pack 7-15 0-1 16, Smith 9-14 2-3 22, McGuirl 4-6 2-2 13, Massoud 1-2 2-2 4, Linguard 0-0 0-4 0, Kasubke 0-0 0-0 0, Ezeagu 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 25-53 9-16 66.

TEXAS (13-5)

Allen 5-6 5-8 15, Mitchell 2-4 4-4 9, Carr 6-13 11-12 25, Jones 2-6 1-2 5, Ramey 2-8 0-0 5, Askew 2-4 0-0 4, Bishop 1-2 0-0 2, Disu 0-3 0-0 0, Licon 0-1 0-0 0, Cunningham 0-0 0-0 0, Febres 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 20-47 21-26 65.

Halftime_Texas 35-31. 3-Point Goals_Kansas St. 7-18 (McGuirl 3-4, Pack 2-5, Smith 2-5, Massoud 0-1, Miguel 0-1, Nowell 0-2), Texas 4-17 (Carr 2-5, Mitchell 1-2, Ramey 1-5, Askew 0-2, Jones 0-3). Rebounds_Kansas St. 27 (Smith 8), Texas 23 (Bishop 8). Assists_Kansas St. 8 (Nowell 4), Texas 11 (Carr, Askew, Bishop 3). Total Fouls_Kansas St. 23, Texas 20.

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.