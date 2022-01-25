Kansas State faces No. 4 Baylor after Pack’s 35-point showing

Kansas State Wildcats (10-8, 2-5 Big 12) at Baylor Bears (17-2, 5-2 Big 12)

Waco, Texas; Tuesday, 8 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Baylor -13.5; over/under is 135

BOTTOM LINE: Kansas State visits the No. 4 Baylor Bears after Nijel Pack scored 35 points in Kansas State’s 78-75 loss to the Kansas Jayhawks.

The Bears have gone 9-2 in home games. Baylor leads the Big 12 with 17.4 assists per game led by James Akinjo averaging 5.6.

The Wildcats are 2-5 against Big 12 opponents. Kansas State is second in the Big 12 with 25.2 defensive rebounds per game led by Mark Smith averaging 6.3.

The matchup Tuesday is the first meeting this season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Akinjo is scoring 13.2 points per game and averaging 2.5 rebounds for the Bears. Adam Flagler is averaging 10.3 points and 1.4 rebounds over the last 10 games for Baylor.

Pack averages 3.0 made 3-pointers per game for the Wildcats, scoring 15.7 points while shooting 42.1% from beyond the arc. Smith is shooting 47.2% and averaging 7.9 points over the last 10 games for Kansas State.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bears: 8-2, averaging 77.1 points, 31.4 rebounds, 16.7 assists, 8.7 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 48.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.0 points per game.

Wildcats: 5-5, averaging 67.7 points, 29.7 rebounds, 12.3 assists, 7.2 steals and 1.5 blocks per game while shooting 42.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.7 points.

