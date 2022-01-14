Kelly and the California Golden Bears take on conference foe Washington State

California Golden Bears (9-8, 2-4 Pac-12) at Washington State Cougars (9-7, 2-3 Pac-12)

Pullman, Washington; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Michael Flowers and the Washington State Cougars host Andre Kelly and the California Golden Bears.

The Cougars have gone 6-4 at home. Washington State is third in the Pac-12 scoring 74.8 points while shooting 42.7% from the field.

The Golden Bears are 2-4 in conference matchups. Cal has a 3-7 record against teams over .500.

The Cougars and Golden Bears meet Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Flowers is shooting 41.7% and averaging 13.2 points for the Cougars. Noah Williams is averaging 7.5 points over the last 10 games for Washington State.

Kelly is averaging 14.4 points and 8.4 rebounds for the Golden Bears. Jordan Shepherd is averaging 9.9 points over the past 10 games for Cal.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cougars: 4-6, averaging 68.7 points, 35.2 rebounds, 11.0 assists, 6.3 steals and 3.8 blocks per game while shooting 40.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 61.3 points per game.

Golden Bears: 6-4, averaging 65.3 points, 34.1 rebounds, 12.1 assists, 4.3 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 45.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 59.2 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

