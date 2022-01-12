Kelly leads Cal against Washington after 22-point game

California Golden Bears (9-7, 2-3 Pac-12) at Washington Huskies (6-8, 1-2 Pac-12)

Seattle; Wednesday, 10 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Washington -1.5; over/under is 133

BOTTOM LINE: Cal plays the Washington Huskies after Andre Kelly scored 22 points in Cal’s 60-52 loss to the UCLA Bruins.

The Huskies have gone 5-4 in home games. Washington has a 4-5 record against teams over .500.

The Golden Bears are 2-3 against Pac-12 opponents. Cal is 3-7 against opponents with a winning record.

The Huskies and Golden Bears meet Wednesday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Terrell Brown Jr. is averaging 20.7 points, 4.3 assists and 2.7 steals for the Huskies. Emmitt Matthews Jr. is averaging 1.0 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Washington.

Kelly is averaging 15 points and 8.6 rebounds for the Golden Bears. Grant Anticevich is averaging 1.1 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Cal.

LAST 10 GAMES: Huskies: 4-6, averaging 70.5 points, 28.2 rebounds, 11.3 assists, 8.9 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 41.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.5 points per game.

Golden Bears: 7-3, averaging 66.3 points, 34.4 rebounds, 12.1 assists, 4.3 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 45.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 58.5 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

