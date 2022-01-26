Array ( [0] => sports-news [1] => national-world-headlines )
Kelly scores 21 to carry UMass over La Salle 77-71

The Associated Press
January 26, 2022 10:44 pm
PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Rich Kelly had 21 points as UMass topped La Salle 77-71 on Wednesday night.

Trent Buttrick had 16 points for UMass (9-10, 2-5 Atlantic 10 Conference), which snapped its five-game road losing streak. T.J. Weeks Jr. added 11 points and 10 rebounds. Javohn Garcia had 11 points. C.J. Kelly had a career-high 10 rebounds plus nine points.

Josh Nickelberry had 18 points for the Explorers (6-11, 1-6). Jack Clark added 16 points. Clifton Moore had 14 points and three blocks.

