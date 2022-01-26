Array ( [0] => sports-news [1] => national-world-headlines )
Sports News

Kennedy scores 31 to lead UMBC over NJIT 73-69

The Associated Press
January 26, 2022 9:49 pm
BALTIMORE (AP) — Keondre Kennedy had a career-high 31 points as Maryland-Baltimore County narrowly beat NJIT 73-69 on Wednesday night.

Kennedy shot 12 for 16 from the field. He added seven rebounds.

L.J. Owens had 13 points for Maryland-Baltimore County (8-10, 3-4 America East Conference). Nathan Johnson added 10 points and seven rebounds.

Miles Coleman had 19 points for the Highlanders (8-10, 3-5), whose losing streak stretched to five games. James Lee added 12 points. Matt Faw had 11 points, nine rebounds and three blocks.

The Retrievers improve to 2-0 against the Highlanders this season. Maryland-Baltimore County defeated NJIT 76-56 on Jan. 12.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

