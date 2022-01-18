Kent St. 56, E. Michigan 47

KENT ST. (9-8)

Davis 1-3 1-4 3, Odusipe 2-4 1-2 5, Carry 4-12 3-4 11, Garcia 2-3 0-0 4, Jacobs 6-12 5-7 17, Hamilton 2-4 1-2 5, Beck 3-5 2-2 11, Hernandez 0-1 0-0 0, Santiago 0-2 0-0 0, Sullinger 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 20-47 13-21 56.

E. MICHIGAN (7-9)

Golson 2-4 2-3 6, N.Scott 2-6 5-6 9, Njie 2-3 0-0 4, Farrakhan 0-7 1-2 1, Spottsville 1-6 1-2 4, Savicevic 1-1 0-0 3, McBride 3-11 13-13 20, Ballard 0-1 0-0 0, Binelli 0-2 0-0 0, Rice 0-2 0-0 0. Totals 11-43 22-26 47.

Halftime_Kent St. 26-17. 3-Point Goals_Kent St. 3-12 (Beck 3-4, Hernandez 0-1, Sullinger 0-1, Carry 0-2, Davis 0-2, Santiago 0-2), E. Michigan 3-24 (Savicevic 1-1, Spottsville 1-4, McBride 1-9, Ballard 0-1, Rice 0-1, Binelli 0-2, Farrakhan 0-3, N.Scott 0-3). Rebounds_Kent St. 28 (Carry, Jacobs 5), E. Michigan 25 (Njie 6). Assists_Kent St. 8 (Carry 6), E. Michigan 6 (N.Scott 2). Total Fouls_Kent St. 23, E. Michigan 18. A_1,063 (8,824).

