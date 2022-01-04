Kent St. 66, Ball St. 65

KENT ST. (7-6)

Hamilton 5-10 1-4 11, Carry 10-19 4-6 26, Garcia 1-2 0-0 2, M.Jacobs 4-11 3-4 11, Santiago 2-10 2-2 6, Beck 2-5 3-3 8, Hernandez 0-2 0-0 0, Odusipe 1-1 0-0 2, Hornbeak 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 25-60 13-19 66.

BALL ST. (6-7)

Thomas 3-8 0-0 9, Sparks 3-6 6-9 12, Bumbalough 1-9 0-0 3, Cochran 10-16 1-1 23, D.Jacobs 5-7 3-3 16, Pearson 0-4 0-0 0, Acree 0-3 2-2 2, Sellers 0-1 0-0 0, Jihad 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 22-55 12-15 65.

Halftime_28-28. 3-Point Goals_Kent St. 3-18 (Carry 2-5, Beck 1-3, Hernandez 0-1, M.Jacobs 0-3, Santiago 0-6), Ball St. 9-29 (D.Jacobs 3-3, Thomas 3-7, Cochran 2-6, Bumbalough 1-8, Sparks 0-1, Acree 0-2, Pearson 0-2). Rebounds_Kent St. 32 (Hamilton 8), Ball St. 35 (Sparks, Cochran 9). Assists_Kent St. 11 (Carry 6), Ball St. 10 (Thomas 4). Total Fouls_Kent St. 18, Ball St. 18.

