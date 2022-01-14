Kent St. 67, Akron 55

AKRON (9-5)

Ali 4-10 0-0 8, Freeman 4-6 5-8 13, Castaneda 5-11 8-8 21, Tribble 2-7 0-2 4, Trimble 2-12 0-0 5, Dawson 0-2 0-0 0, Bandaogo 2-4 0-0 4, Clarke 0-2 0-0 0. Totals 19-54 13-18 55.

KENT ST. (8-8)

Davis 1-4 2-2 5, Odusipe 1-1 0-2 2, Carry 11-17 4-6 32, Garcia 2-2 2-2 7, Sullinger 0-1 0-0 0, Jacobs 3-11 0-1 6, Beck 5-9 0-0 11, Santiago 0-2 0-0 0, Hamilton 2-7 0-0 4. Totals 25-54 8-13 67.

Halftime_Kent St. 32-29. 3-Point Goals_Akron 4-24 (Castaneda 3-7, Trimble 1-9, Freeman 0-1, Tribble 0-1, Ali 0-2, Clarke 0-2, Dawson 0-2), Kent St. 9-22 (Carry 6-10, Garcia 1-1, Beck 1-3, Davis 1-4, Jacobs 0-1, Sullinger 0-1, Santiago 0-2). Rebounds_Akron 25 (Freeman 7), Kent St. 36 (Jacobs 7). Assists_Akron 6 (Tribble 3), Kent St. 10 (Jacobs 4). Total Fouls_Akron 15, Kent St. 19.

