Kent St. 75, W. Michigan 64

W. MICHIGAN (4-15)
Hastings 6-15 2-3 14, Wright 1-1 0-0 2, Artis White 2-6 0-0 6, Freeman 0-4 0-0 0, Norman 9-15 3-3 22, Smith 1-6 4-6 7, McMillan 2-7 1-2 7, Martin 2-3 0-0 6, Kolp 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 23-57 10-14 64.
KENT ST. (10-9)
Davis 3-6 4-5 11, Odusipe 0-1 0-0 0, Carry 5-14 1-2 14, Garcia 7-10 3-5 18, Jacobs 3-6 4-6 11, Hamilton 4-7 2-3 10, Beck 2-6 0-0 4, Sullinger 1-3 0-0 2, Hernandez 2-3 0-0 5. Totals 27-56 14-21 75.
Halftime_Kent St. 47-30. 3-Point Goals_W. Michigan 8-26 (Martin 2-2, McMillan 2-5, Artis White 2-6, Smith 1-4, Norman 1-6, Freeman 0-3), Kent St. 7-24 (Carry 3-7, Hernandez 1-2, Davis 1-3, Garcia 1-3, Jacobs 1-4, Sullinger 0-2, Beck 0-3). Rebounds_W. Michigan 23 (Hastings 14), Kent St. 35 (Jacobs 10). Assists_W. Michigan 12 (Smith 4), Kent St. 15 (Jacobs 6). Total Fouls_W. Michigan 20, Kent St. 11. A_2,134 (6,327).
Copyright
© 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.
Comments