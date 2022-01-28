Kent State visits Bowling Green following Gordon’s 21-point game

Kent State Golden Flashes (10-9, 5-4 MAC) at Bowling Green Falcons (11-9, 4-5 MAC)

Bowling Green, Ohio; Saturday, 5 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Bowling Green hosts the Kent State Golden Flashes after Myron Gordon scored 21 points in Bowling Green’s 85-71 win against the Eastern Michigan Eagles.

The Falcons are 7-3 in home games. Bowling Green has a 3-7 record against opponents over .500.

The Golden Flashes are 5-4 in conference matchups. Kent State is 2-3 in games decided by less than 4 points.

The Falcons and Golden Flashes face off Saturday for the first time in MAC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Trey Diggs is shooting 36.6% from beyond the arc with 2.3 made 3-pointers per game for the Falcons, while averaging 9.3 points. Daeqwon Plowden is averaging 17.4 points and 6.9 rebounds over the last 10 games for Bowling Green.

Sincere Carry is shooting 31.7% from beyond the arc with 2.1 made 3-pointers per game for the Golden Flashes, while averaging 17.1 points, 4.9 assists and 1.6 steals. Malique Jacobs is averaging 8.4 points and 5.3 rebounds over the past 10 games for Kent State.

LAST 10 GAMES: Falcons: 5-5, averaging 83.6 points, 34.2 rebounds, 12.0 assists, 7.6 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 45.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 83.3 points per game.

Golden Flashes: 5-5, averaging 66.1 points, 33.3 rebounds, 10.7 assists, 6.8 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 40.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.3 points.

