Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

Kentucky 67, Auburn 55

The Associated Press
January 25, 2022 11:00 pm
< a min read
      

KENTUCKY (9-7)

Owens 2-6 1-2 5, Howard 9-21 6-6 29, Hunt 1-6 0-0 2, Massengill 5-9 0-0 11, Walker 2-10 1-2 6, King 5-13 0-0 10, Leveretter 1-1 2-2 4, Totals 25-66 10-12 67

AUBURN (8-10)

Johnson 3-5 0-2 6, Coulibaly 4-12 5-6 14, Hughes 2-10 1-2 7, Scott-Grayson 2-9 4-4 10, Wells 1-5 0-0 3, Jordan 4-7 0-0 9, Bostic 2-4 0-0 4, Wiggins 0-1 2-2 2, Graves 0-1 0-0 0, Totals 18-54 12-16 55

Kentucky 20 9 12 26 67
Auburn 10 13 17 15 55

3-Point Goals_Kentucky 7-21 (Howard 5-12, Massengill 1-2, Walker 1-3, King 0-4), Auburn 7-18 (Coulibaly 1-3, Hughes 2-6, Scott-Grayson 2-5, Wells 1-2, Jordan 1-1, Graves 0-1). Assists_Kentucky 12 (Massengill 4), Auburn 13 (Bostic 4). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Kentucky 43 (Howard 9), Auburn 34 (Coulibaly 11). Total Fouls_Kentucky 16, Auburn 15. Technical Fouls_None. A_1,780.

        Insight by Sonatype: Stephan Mitchev, acting CTO at USPTO, discusses how USPTO is looking at supply chain issues to address cybersecurity concerns. Dr. Stephen Magill, VP of product innovation at Sonatype, provides an industry perspective.

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

The latest in Government Events powered by:

1|23 Acumatica Summit 2022
1|24 Microsoft Azure Virtual Training Day:...
1|24 Microsoft 365 Virtual Training Days:...
View More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

USS Charleston conducts flight operations in the South China Sea