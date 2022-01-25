Kentucky 67, Auburn 55

KENTUCKY (9-7)
Owens 2-6 1-2 5, Howard 9-21 6-6 29, Hunt 1-6 0-0 2, Massengill 5-9 0-0 11, Walker 2-10 1-2 6, King 5-13 0-0 10, Leveretter 1-1 2-2 4, Totals 25-66 10-12 67
AUBURN (8-10)
Johnson 3-5 0-2 6, Coulibaly 4-12 5-6 14, Hughes 2-10 1-2 7, Scott-Grayson 2-9 4-4 10, Wells 1-5 0-0 3, Jordan 4-7 0-0 9, Bostic 2-4 0-0 4, Wiggins 0-1 2-2 2, Graves 0-1 0-0 0, Totals 18-54 12-16 55
|Kentucky
|20
|9
|12
|26
|—
|67
|Auburn
|10
|13
|17
|15
|—
|55
3-Point Goals_Kentucky 7-21 (Howard 5-12, Massengill 1-2, Walker 1-3, King 0-4), Auburn 7-18 (Coulibaly 1-3, Hughes 2-6, Scott-Grayson 2-5, Wells 1-2, Jordan 1-1, Graves 0-1). Assists_Kentucky 12 (Massengill 4), Auburn 13 (Bostic 4). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Kentucky 43 (Howard 9), Auburn 34 (Coulibaly 11). Total Fouls_Kentucky 16, Auburn 15. Technical Fouls_None. A_1,780.
