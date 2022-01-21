Keyser leads Old Dominion against North Texas after 21-point performance

Old Dominion Monarchs (7-10, 2-2 C-USA) at North Texas Mean Green (12-4, 5-1 C-USA)

Denton, Texas; Saturday, 6 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Old Dominion visits the North Texas Mean Green after C.J. Keyser scored 21 points in Old Dominion’s 77-69 loss to the Rice Owls.

The Mean Green are 7-2 in home games. North Texas is fourth in college basketball allowing 56.4 points per game while holding opponents to 42.0% shooting.

The Monarchs are 2-2 against C-USA opponents. Old Dominion is sixth in C-USA with 9.2 offensive rebounds per game led by Austin Trice averaging 2.4.

The Mean Green and Monarchs face off Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Tylor Perry is shooting 45.0% and averaging 14.9 points for the Mean Green. Abou Ousmane is averaging 8.2 points over the last 10 games for North Texas.

Jaylin Hunter is averaging 9.8 points, 4.5 assists and 1.8 steals for the Monarchs. Keyser is averaging 11.5 points over the past 10 games for Old Dominion.

LAST 10 GAMES: Mean Green: 9-1, averaging 65.7 points, 31.2 rebounds, 12.4 assists, 6.7 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 44.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 56.9 points per game.

Monarchs: 4-6, averaging 70.7 points, 34.8 rebounds, 13.5 assists, 6.3 steals and 4.2 blocks per game while shooting 44.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.9 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

