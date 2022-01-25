Trending:
Kigab scores 18 to lift Boise State over Wyoming 65-62

The Associated Press
January 25, 2022 11:54 pm
BOISE, Idaho (AP) — Abu Kigab registered 18 points and five assists as Boise State won its 13th consecutive game, edging past Wyoming 65-62 on Tuesday night.

Drake Jeffries converted a four-point play to give Wyoming a 60-58 lead with 2:46 remaining, but Kigab scored the next seven points and Boise State led 65-60 with 27 seconds left. Brendan Wenzel’s layup capped the scoring with 11 seconds to go.

Tyson Degenhart added 14 points for Boise State (16-4, 7-0 Mountain West Conference).

Graham Ike had 19 points and nine rebounds for the Cowboys (15-3, 4-1), whose six-game winning streak ended. Hunter Maldonado added 17 points. Jeffries had 12 points.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

Elements of this were generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

