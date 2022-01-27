Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

Kiss scores 29 to carry Bryant over Merrimack 76-67

The Associated Press
January 27, 2022 10:14 pm
< a min read
      

SMITHFIELD, R.I. (AP) — Peter Kiss had 29 points as Bryant topped Merrimack 76-67 on Thursday night.

Kiss shot 13 for 16 from the foul line. He added nine rebounds.

Charles Pride had 18 points for Bryant (11-8, 7-1 Northeast Conference), which earned its fifth consecutive win. Adham Eleeda added 12 points, and Hall Elisias had eight rebounds and four blocks.

Malik Edmead had 14 points for the Warriors (8-13, 3-5), whose losing streak reached five games. Mikey Watkins added 13 points and seven assists, and Jordan Minor had 13 points and 10 rebounds.

        Insight by Workday: This exclusive e-book highlights how agencies aim to make government a great place to work in 2022.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

The latest in Government Events powered by:

1|23 Acumatica Summit 2022
1|25 Future of Education Technology...
1|26 6th Annual Military Additive...
View More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

Supreme Court Associate Justice Stephen Breyer announces his retirement