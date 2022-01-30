On Air: Federal News Network program
Kiss scores 30, powers Bryant over Long Island U 88-81

The Associated Press
January 30, 2022 5:43 pm
SMITHFIELD, R.I. (AP) — Peter Kiss poured in 30 points to propel Bryant to an 88-81 victory over Long Island University on Sunday.

Kiss sank 9 of 18 shots from the floor and made 11 of 14 foul shots for the Bulldogs (12-8, 9-1 Northeast Conference), who have won seven straight games. Adham Eleeda added 17 points and eight rebounds. Charles Pride totaled 12 points, six rebounds and five assists. Greg Calixte pitched in with eight points and 11 rebounds.

Ty Flowers scored 23 and blocked five shots for the Sharks (8-12, 5-5). Eral Penn had 18 points and eight rebounds. Isaac Kante contributed 16 points and 11 rebounds, while Kyndall Davis scored 11 with nine rebounds.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

