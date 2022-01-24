Trending:
Klanjscek, Masic lead Maine past New Hampshire 71-64

The Associated Press
January 24, 2022 10:56 pm
BANGOR, Maine (AP) — Maks Klanjscek and Vukasin Masic scored 25 points apiece as Maine snapped its seven-game losing streak, beating New Hampshire 71-64 on Monday night.

The 25 points were a career high for Klanjscek, who hit 5 of 6 3-pointers.

Ja’Shonte Wright-McLeish had 13 points for Maine (4-13, 1-5 America East Conference). Stephane Ingo added seven rebounds and three blocks.

Nick Guadarrama had 20 points for the Wildcats (7-7, 2-3). Marco Foster added 17 points and seven rebounds. Jayden Martinez had 13 points.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

