Klanjscek, Masic lead Maine past New Hampshire 71-64

BANGOR, Maine (AP) — Maks Klanjscek and Vukasin Masic scored 25 points apiece as Maine snapped its seven-game losing streak, beating New Hampshire 71-64 on Monday night.

The 25 points were a career high for Klanjscek, who hit 5 of 6 3-pointers.

Ja’Shonte Wright-McLeish had 13 points for Maine (4-13, 1-5 America East Conference). Stephane Ingo added seven rebounds and three blocks.

Nick Guadarrama had 20 points for the Wildcats (7-7, 2-3). Marco Foster added 17 points and seven rebounds. Jayden Martinez had 13 points.

