Klesmit scores 16 to carry Wofford past Samford 87-64

The Associated Press
January 12, 2022 9:59 pm
SPARTANBURG, S.C. (AP) — Max Klesmit had 16 points as Wofford easily beat Samford 87-64 on Wednesday night.

B.J. Mack had 18 points, Isaiah Bigelow scored 10 and grabbed six rebounds and Morgan Safford scored 10 for Wofford (10-7, 2-3 Southern Conference).

Jaden Campbell had 16 points, Logan Dye scored 12 and Ques Glover 10 for the Bulldogs (11-5, 1-3).

