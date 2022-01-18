On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

Kolasinac joins Marseille after Arsenal terminates contract

The Associated Press
January 18, 2022 3:34 pm
< a min read
      

LONDON (AP) — Sead Kolasinac joined French club Marseille as a free agent on Tuesday after having his contract terminated by Arsenal.

The Bosnia and Herzegovina left back, who was with Arsenal since 2017, had six months left on his deal.

Kolasinac is the third player to leave Arsenal in January — Ainsley Maitland-Niles and Folarin Balogun have been loaned out — even though the club is short of players and had a request to call off last weekend’s north London derby against Tottenham granted by the Premier League.

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

The latest in Government Events powered by:

1|16 ANME Winter 2022
1|17 San Diego, CA: ITAR / EAR / OFAC...
1|17 Getting Started with License...
View More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

An F/A-18E Super Hornet launches off flight deck of the USS Carl Vinson