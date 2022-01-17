On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
Korn Ferry Tour Bahamas Great Exuma Classic Scores

The Associated Press
January 17, 2022 3:31 pm
2 min read
      
Monday
At Sandals Emerald Bay
Great Exuma, Bahamas
Purse: $750,000
Yardage: 7,001; Par: 72
First Round

Harry Hall 36-32_68

Xinjun Zhang 34-34_68

Evan Harmeling 35-33_68

Fabián Gómez 33-36_69

Clay Feagler 35-34_69

Akshay Bhatia 36-33_69

Joey Garber 36-34_70

Chris Baker 34-36_70

Brandon Crick 34-36_70

Corey Shaun 35-35_70

Zecheng Dou 37-33_70

Tom Lewis 34-36_70

Roberto Díaz 36-34_70

Kris Ventura 36-34_70

MJ Maguire 35-35_70

Tano Goya 35-35_70

Carl Yuan 36-35_71

Aaron Baddeley 33-38_71

Charlie Saxon 34-37_71

Matt McCarty 36-35_71

Mark Blakefield 37-34_71

Kyle Reifers 35-37_72

Erik Barnes 34-38_72

Robby Shelton 34-38_72

Dawson Armstrong 36-36_72

Andrew Yun 37-35_72

Brandon Matthews 36-36_72

Harrison Endycott 37-35_72

Kyle Westmoreland 35-37_72

Brett White 36-36_72

T.J. Vogel 33-39_72

Trevor Werbylo 35-37_72

Zack Sucher 33-39_72

Ben Griffin 35-37_72

Kyle Wilshire 36-36_72

Myles Creighton 36-36_72

Scott Brown 37-36_73

Ben Taylor 37-36_73

Grayson Murray 36-37_73

Ryan McCormick 39-34_73

Erik Compton 36-37_73

Michael Arnaud 35-38_73

Grant Hirschman 33-40_73

John Augenstein 36-37_73

Trevor Cone 35-38_73

David Kocher 36-37_73

John Chin 36-37_73

Brandon Harkins 37-36_73

Rob Oppenheim 34-39_73

Ted Potter, Jr. 38-35_73

Marcelo Rozo 34-39_73

A.J. Crouch 37-36_73

Alex Chiarella 39-34_73

Patrick Newcomb 35-38_73

Thomas Walsh 36-37_73

Billy Tom Sargent 37-36_73

Julián Etulain 38-36_74

Paul Haley II 38-36_74

Scott Harrington 36-38_74

Ollie Schniederjans 37-37_74

Nicolas Echavarria 36-38_74

Davis Thompson 37-37_74

John VanDerLaan 35-39_74

Eric Axley 39-35_74

Tyson Alexander 36-38_74

Alexandre Rocha 38-36_74

Vincent Norrman 40-34_74

MJ Daffue 39-35_74

Justin Suh 36-38_74

Max Greyserman 36-39_75

Dan McCarthy 37-38_75

Theo Humphrey 39-36_75

Jeremy Paul 35-40_75

Andrew Kozan 36-39_75

Seonghyeon Kim 33-42_75

Mac Meissner 34-41_75

J.J. Grey 37-38_75

Sam Saunders 35-40_75

Whee Kim 35-40_75

Michael Gellerman 37-38_75

Ryan Blaum 37-38_75

Tommy Gainey 34-41_75

Patrick Fishburn 37-38_75

Michael Kim 37-38_75

Curtis Luck 37-38_75

Steven Fisk 35-40_75

Tain Lee 37-38_75

Augusto Núñez 36-39_75

Luis Gagne 34-41_75

Alex Weiss 38-37_75

Brad Brunner 35-40_75

Chase Wright 39-37_76

Daniel Chopra 37-39_76

Tom Lovelady 40-36_76

Will Gordon 40-36_76

Tom Whitney 36-40_76

Rafael Campos 39-37_76

Conner Godsey 37-39_76

Gregor Main 40-36_76

Pontus Nyholm 42-34_76

Nick Voke 37-39_76

Shad Tuten 38-39_77

Peyton White 39-38_77

Mark Anguiano 35-42_77

Eric Cole 39-38_77

Taylor Dickson 38-39_77

Austin Eckroat 37-40_77

Caleb Proveaux 37-40_77

Turk Pettit 41-36_77

Sean O’Hair 40-38_78

Josh Teater 39-39_78

Tripp Kinney 38-40_78

Thomas Rosenmueller 39-39_78

Marcos Montenegro 37-41_78

Jamie Lovemark 39-39_78

Kyle Thompson 39-39_78

Sangmoon Bae 42-37_79

Brad Hopfinger 36-43_79

Jimmy Stanger 40-40_80

Jonathan Brightwell 38-42_80

Carson Young 42-38_80

Ted Purdy 39-41_80

Tag Ridings 40-40_80

Michael Feagles 38-43_81

Alvaro Ortiz 39-42_81

Shawn Stefani 45-37_82

Patrick Cover 39-44_83

David Hearn 44-39_83

Taylor Montgomery 41-43_84

Garett Reband 35-49_84

Stephen Franken 40-44_84

Martin Contini 42-46_8

