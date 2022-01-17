Korn Ferry Tour Bahamas Great Exuma Classic Scores

Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.
|Monday
|At Sandals Emerald Bay
|Great Exuma, Bahamas
|Purse: $750,000
|Yardage: 7,001; Par: 72
|First Round
Harry Hall 36-32_68
Xinjun Zhang 34-34_68
Evan Harmeling 35-33_68
Fabián Gómez 33-36_69
Clay Feagler 35-34_69
Akshay Bhatia 36-33_69
Joey Garber 36-34_70
Chris Baker 34-36_70
Brandon Crick 34-36_70
Corey Shaun 35-35_70
Zecheng Dou 37-33_70
Tom Lewis 34-36_70
Roberto Díaz 36-34_70
Kris Ventura 36-34_70
MJ Maguire 35-35_70
Tano Goya 35-35_70
Carl Yuan 36-35_71
Aaron Baddeley 33-38_71
Charlie Saxon 34-37_71
Matt McCarty 36-35_71
Mark Blakefield 37-34_71
Kyle Reifers 35-37_72
Erik Barnes 34-38_72
Robby Shelton 34-38_72
Dawson Armstrong 36-36_72
Andrew Yun 37-35_72
Brandon Matthews 36-36_72
Harrison Endycott 37-35_72
Kyle Westmoreland 35-37_72
Brett White 36-36_72
T.J. Vogel 33-39_72
Trevor Werbylo 35-37_72
Zack Sucher 33-39_72
Ben Griffin 35-37_72
Kyle Wilshire 36-36_72
Myles Creighton 36-36_72
Scott Brown 37-36_73
Ben Taylor 37-36_73
Grayson Murray 36-37_73
Ryan McCormick 39-34_73
Erik Compton 36-37_73
Michael Arnaud 35-38_73
Grant Hirschman 33-40_73
John Augenstein 36-37_73
Trevor Cone 35-38_73
David Kocher 36-37_73
John Chin 36-37_73
Brandon Harkins 37-36_73
Rob Oppenheim 34-39_73
Ted Potter, Jr. 38-35_73
Marcelo Rozo 34-39_73
A.J. Crouch 37-36_73
Alex Chiarella 39-34_73
Patrick Newcomb 35-38_73
Thomas Walsh 36-37_73
Billy Tom Sargent 37-36_73
Julián Etulain 38-36_74
Paul Haley II 38-36_74
Scott Harrington 36-38_74
Ollie Schniederjans 37-37_74
Nicolas Echavarria 36-38_74
Davis Thompson 37-37_74
John VanDerLaan 35-39_74
Eric Axley 39-35_74
Tyson Alexander 36-38_74
Alexandre Rocha 38-36_74
Vincent Norrman 40-34_74
MJ Daffue 39-35_74
Justin Suh 36-38_74
Max Greyserman 36-39_75
Dan McCarthy 37-38_75
Theo Humphrey 39-36_75
Jeremy Paul 35-40_75
Andrew Kozan 36-39_75
Seonghyeon Kim 33-42_75
Mac Meissner 34-41_75
J.J. Grey 37-38_75
Sam Saunders 35-40_75
Whee Kim 35-40_75
Michael Gellerman 37-38_75
Ryan Blaum 37-38_75
Tommy Gainey 34-41_75
Patrick Fishburn 37-38_75
Michael Kim 37-38_75
Curtis Luck 37-38_75
Steven Fisk 35-40_75
Tain Lee 37-38_75
Augusto Núñez 36-39_75
Luis Gagne 34-41_75
Alex Weiss 38-37_75
Brad Brunner 35-40_75
Chase Wright 39-37_76
Daniel Chopra 37-39_76
Tom Lovelady 40-36_76
Will Gordon 40-36_76
Tom Whitney 36-40_76
Rafael Campos 39-37_76
Conner Godsey 37-39_76
Gregor Main 40-36_76
Pontus Nyholm 42-34_76
Nick Voke 37-39_76
Shad Tuten 38-39_77
Peyton White 39-38_77
Mark Anguiano 35-42_77
Eric Cole 39-38_77
Taylor Dickson 38-39_77
Austin Eckroat 37-40_77
Caleb Proveaux 37-40_77
Turk Pettit 41-36_77
Sean O’Hair 40-38_78
Josh Teater 39-39_78
Tripp Kinney 38-40_78
Thomas Rosenmueller 39-39_78
Marcos Montenegro 37-41_78
Jamie Lovemark 39-39_78
Kyle Thompson 39-39_78
Sangmoon Bae 42-37_79
Brad Hopfinger 36-43_79
Jimmy Stanger 40-40_80
Jonathan Brightwell 38-42_80
Carson Young 42-38_80
Ted Purdy 39-41_80
Tag Ridings 40-40_80
Michael Feagles 38-43_81
Alvaro Ortiz 39-42_81
Shawn Stefani 45-37_82
Patrick Cover 39-44_83
David Hearn 44-39_83
Taylor Montgomery 41-43_84
Garett Reband 35-49_84
Stephen Franken 40-44_84
Martin Contini 42-46_8
