Kreuser carries North Dakota St. over St. Thomas (MN) 77-56

January 25, 2022 10:57 pm
FARGO, N.D. (AP) — Rocky Kreuser scored 17 points and grabbed 11 rebounds and Tyree Eady scored 12 and North Dakota State beat St. Thomas (MN) 77-56 on Tuesday night.

Maleeck Harden-Hayes added 12 points for North Dakota State (13-7, 5-3 Summit League). St. Thomas (MN) scored a season-low 21 points before halftime.

Brooks Allen had 18 points and eight rebounds and Dom Martinelli scored 10 for the Tommies (8-11, 2-5), who now have lost four consecutive games.

Anders Nelson, who entered as the Tommies second-leading scorer at 17 points per game went 0 for 7 from the floor.

