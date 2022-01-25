Krikke leads Valparaiso against Bradley after 21-point showing

Bradley Braves (10-10, 4-4 MVC) at Valparaiso Beacons (10-10, 3-5 MVC)

Valparaiso, Indiana; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Valparaiso hosts the Bradley Braves after Ben Krikke scored 21 points in Valparaiso’s 75-73 win over the Indiana State Sycamores.

The Beacons have gone 6-5 in home games. Valparaiso ranks fifth in the MVC with 24.4 defensive rebounds per game led by Thomas Kithier averaging 4.9.

The Braves are 4-4 in conference matchups. Bradley ranks seventh in the MVC shooting 35.2% from 3-point range.

The Beacons and Braves meet Wednesday for the first time in MVC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kevion Taylor is shooting 41.2% from beyond the arc with 2.4 made 3-pointers per game for the Beacons, while averaging 11.6 points. Kobe King is averaging 8.5 points over the past 10 games for Valparaiso.

Terry Roberts is averaging 16.1 points, 5.2 rebounds, 4.4 assists and 1.7 steals for the Braves. Rienk Mast is averaging 9.8 points over the last 10 games for Bradley.

LAST 10 GAMES: Beacons: 5-5, averaging 71.7 points, 27.5 rebounds, 13.6 assists, 7.3 steals and 2.0 blocks per game while shooting 45.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.8 points per game.

Braves: 6-4, averaging 74.5 points, 35.2 rebounds, 14.0 assists, 5.4 steals and 3.8 blocks per game while shooting 46.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.9 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

