Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

Kuhse lifts Saint Mary’s over Santa Clara 73-65

The Associated Press
January 20, 2022 11:31 pm
< a min read
      

MORAGA, Calif. (AP) — Tommy Kuhse had 17 points off the bench to carry Saint Mary’s to a 73-65 win over Santa Clara on Thursday night, the Gaels’ 10th straight home victory.

Alex Ducas had 17 points for Saint Mary’s (14-4, 2-1 West Coast Conference). Matthias Tass added 13 points and 10 rebounds.

Jalen Williams had 18 points for the Broncos (11-7, 1-2). PJ Pipes added 16 points. Keshawn Justice had 11 points.

___

        Insight by Sonatype: Stephan Mitchev, acting CTO at USPTO, discusses how USPTO is looking at supply chain issues to address cybersecurity concerns. Dr. Stephen Magill, VP of product innovation at Sonatype, provides an industry perspective.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

The latest in Government Events powered by:

1|17 San Diego, CA: ITAR / EAR / OFAC...
1|19 Microsoft Azure Virtual Training Day:...
1|19 Joint Fires Summit
View More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

President leaves East Room after news conference