La Salle 75, Saint Joseph’s 64

LA SALLE (5-8)

Doucoure 1-3 2-2 4, C.Moore 6-14 4-4 16, Brantley 2-5 6-9 10, Clark 7-15 2-2 21, Gill 0-5 1-2 1, Nickelberry 7-12 3-3 19, Ray 1-4 0-0 2, Brickus 1-3 0-0 2, McFarlane 0-1 0-0 0, Shepherd 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 25-63 18-22 75.

SAINT JOSEPH’S (7-7)

Funk 5-10 2-4 16, Reynolds 2-10 2-4 6, Obinna 3-6 3-5 9, Brown 3-5 2-2 10, Hall 4-12 0-1 11, Forrest 2-10 0-0 5, Bishop 2-5 0-0 5, Coleman 1-3 0-1 2. Totals 22-61 9-17 64.

Halftime_Saint Joseph’s 33-24. 3-Point Goals_La Salle 7-19 (Clark 5-10, Nickelberry 2-3, Shepherd 0-1, Ray 0-2, C.Moore 0-3), Saint Joseph’s 11-28 (Funk 4-7, Hall 3-9, Brown 2-3, Bishop 1-2, Forrest 1-4, Reynolds 0-3). Fouled Out_Reynolds. Rebounds_La Salle 40 (C.Moore 9), Saint Joseph’s 30 (Funk 9). Assists_La Salle 9 (Clark, Nickelberry, Brickus 2), Saint Joseph’s 11 (Hall 4). Total Fouls_La Salle 14, Saint Joseph’s 19.

