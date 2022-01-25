La Salle faces UMass, aims to stop home skid

UMass Minutemen (8-10, 1-5 A-10) at La Salle Explorers (6-10, 1-5 A-10)

Philadelphia; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: La Salle takes on UMass looking to break its four-game home losing streak.

The Explorers have gone 5-5 at home. La Salle gives up 70.8 points and has been outscored by 2.5 points per game.

The Minutemen are 1-5 in A-10 play. UMass gives up 79.3 points to opponents and has been outscored by 2.3 points per game.

The Explorers and Minutemen match up Wednesday for the first time in A-10 play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Clifton Moore is scoring 12.3 points per game with 6.8 rebounds and 1.0 assist for the Explorers. Josh Nickelberry is averaging 9.3 points over the past 10 games for La Salle.

Noah Fernandes is averaging 14.2 points and 4.6 assists for the Minutemen. Rich Kelly is averaging 1.7 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for UMass.

LAST 10 GAMES: Explorers: 4-6, averaging 69.9 points, 36.2 rebounds, 14.5 assists, 5.9 steals and 4.0 blocks per game while shooting 43.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.4 points per game.

Minutemen: 3-7, averaging 72.8 points, 30.2 rebounds, 12.5 assists, 4.4 steals and 2.4 blocks per game while shooting 42.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 78.9 points.

